IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After the USDA announced they will discontinue their free school breakfast and lunch program on June 30, school districts are figuring out how to mitigate increased costs.

Iredell-Statesville School leaders had an emotional discussion at their board meeting Monday about the possibility of increasing school meal prices by 50 cents.

“I’d like to have a dime for every time in my 30 years of education that I gave a child money for lunch,” said school board member Bill Howell.

It’s not just the free meal program’s expiration that’s causing districts hardship. Iredell-Statesville School Nutrition Director Tina Wilson says rising food and gas prices and mandated pay raises are hurting her bottom line.

“I am mad. I am furious with our government. And that’s just all I can say. Because this is unjust to our children,” said Wilson.

If the district ends up increasing meal prices, breakfast will cost $1.90, lunch for K-5 grade would cost $3.30, and lunch for 6-12 grade would cost $3.45.

“If we can feed the kids, we probably have them engaged more and they do better academically,” said Vice Chairman Charles Kelly. “If we increase the price, we’re going to lose a lot of those kids.”

Under the USDA’s program, the district says they fed more students than ever before. They hit a record of 93,000 students receiving meals about a month ago. That’s 3,500 more kids per day than before the pandemic meal program.

“With that many more kids eating per day, that tells a story. That data tells you something, that they weren’t eating, and now they are,” said Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey James.

School board members expressed anger over having to make a choice that could potentially hurt children and their families.

“There’s no way I can produce a meal and pay payroll at these prices,” said Wilson.

The federal government has not yet announced their meal reimbursement rate for next school year, but Iredell-Statesville Schools is encouraging parents to fill out the form for free and reduced lunches, even if they think they may not qualify.

The board says they’ll reevaluate their options next week before making a final decision.