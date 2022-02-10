IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Pennsylvania man and a Georgia woman were arrested on Interstate 77 in Iredell County after a traffic stop yielded more than 28 pounds of marijuana.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, investigators pulled over a 2020 Chevrolet Sedan driven by 28-year-old Danielle Angie Finney of Macon, Ga. and her passenger 28-year-old Nicholas Alexander Smith of Saylorsburg, Pa. for a traffic violation.

When deputies spoke with Finney and Smith about the reasons they were pulled over and asking about their travel plans, the deputies became suspicious about them being involved in criminal behavior.

Iredell County K9 Connie was called in to assist with the stop and the K9 officer alerted to the odor and presence of illegal narcotics in the car.

Deputies located 28 pounds of marijuana in several vacuum sealed bags in the rear cargo area of the vehicle. The marijuana has an estimated street value of $127,650.

Both Finney and Smith were arrested and transported to Iredell County Detention Center where they were both charged with felony trafficking of marijuana by transport, felony trafficking of marijuana by possession, and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. They were both booked in on $350,000 bond.