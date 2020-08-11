Pair busted on I-77 with drug stash and handgun

A couple who were traveling on I-77 were arrested after a search of their vehicle revealed a stash of drugs and a gun, officials say.

Officers pulled over a vehicle on I-77 northbound that was occupied by Greensboro residents Tyrick Chandra, 31, and Dorrian Smith, 25, who said they were traveling back home from Charlotte.

A Canine indicated that drugs were inside the vehicle and a search was conducted. 16 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of crystal meth, 10 grams of marijuana, and a 9-millimeter handgun were discovered and both Chandra and Smith were arrested.

Iredell Sheriff

Both face multiple charges including drug possession, intent to sell, and carrying a gun as a convicted felon.

Chandra has a criminal history including kidnapping, burglary, and resisting a public officer.

