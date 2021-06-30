Nearly 200 MDMA pills seized, man arrested during I-77 traffic stop

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Nearly 200 MDMA pills were seized and an arrest was made during an I-77 traffic stop this week, deputies said on Wednesday.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop on Monday on I-77 for an unspecified violation. Deputies spoke with the occupant, Alabama resident Michael Cottrell Jr., 30, and detected signs of criminal activity, the police report indicated.

A canine conducted a search of the vehicle and nearly 200 MDMA pills with a street value of over $9,000 were discovered.

Cottrell was arrested and faces multiple charges including drug trafficking.