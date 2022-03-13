MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and three others were injured in an Iredell County collision Saturday afternoon, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Niki Jordan, 49, of Statesville died due to her injuries from the crash.

Troopers say a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on I-77 near Exit 35 and collided with the concrete median barrier, overturned several times, and went down a hill off the right side of the roadway.

Jordan was ejected from the vehicle and critically injured. She died from her injuries while being rushed to a local hospital by EMS. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Three other passengers were wearing seatbelts. Each received minor injuries and were rushed to local hospitals by EMS.

This crash remains under investigation by NCHP.