IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A science teacher in Iredell County has been accused of exchanging messages with a student that were sexual in nature.
Officials responded to calls on Wednesday regarding a teacher at North Iredell High School having inappropriate communications with a student.
Officials identified the teacher, Elkin resident John Woody, 23, and say they spoke with multiple witnesses and administrators bout Woody exchanging messages with a student that were sexual in nature, according to the police report.
Warrants were issued for Woody’s arrest and he was taken into custody. He is being held on a $25,000 secured bond and charged with felony indecent liberties with a student.
Iredell-Statesville Schools has since said Woody has been suspended with pay pending an investigation. Woody has been employed with the district since September of 2020.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Chaos at the Capitol stops Electoral College certification short
- N. Iredell HS teacher is accused of exchanging lewd messages with student
- Explosive device found near U.S. Capitol
- ‘Violence will not change outcome’: Cooper, Tillis, NC representatives speak out as protesters storm US Capitol
- Jon Ossoff wins Georgia runoff; Democrats effectively gain control of US Senate