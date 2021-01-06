N. Iredell HS teacher is accused of exchanging lewd messages with student

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A science teacher in Iredell County has been accused of exchanging messages with a student that were sexual in nature.

Officials responded to calls on Wednesday regarding a teacher at North Iredell High School having inappropriate communications with a student.

Officials identified the teacher, Elkin resident John Woody, 23, and say they spoke with multiple witnesses and administrators bout Woody exchanging messages with a student that were sexual in nature, according to the police report.

Warrants were issued for Woody’s arrest and he was taken into custody. He is being held on a $25,000 secured bond and charged with felony indecent liberties with a student.

Iredell-Statesville Schools has since said Woody has been suspended with pay pending an investigation. Woody has been employed with the district since September of 2020.

