Multiple guns, drug stash seized during I-77 traffic stop, sheriff says

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A drug supply along with four handguns stashed in a shoebox in the backseat of a car was found during a traffic stop along I-77 in Iredell County, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies pulled over Georgia resident Justin Ross, 28, on Sunday along I-77. Ross was in a rented vehicle with a New Jersey registration that had traffic violations on it.

Ross said he was traveling from Atlanta to Brooklyn, New York, and deputies conducted a search of his vehicle. The drug ecstasy and four handguns were seized, including one that had been reported stolen. Ross was taken into custody.

Ross faces multiple charges including having a stolen gun and drug possession.

