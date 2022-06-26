IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A motorcycle operator is dead following a collision on I-77, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Sunday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. Friday on I-77 southbound. 58-year-old Statesville resident Eric Overcash was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Overcash was on a Harley-Davidson traveling southbound in the right lane behind a Chevy Avalanche when the Chevy began to stop due to heavy traffic up ahead. The motorcycle did not reduce speed and collided with the rear corner of the truck and overturned, the report stated.

Impairment is not considered to be a factor and no charges are expected, HP said.