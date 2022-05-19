IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A moped driver was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday evening in Iredell County, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, on Rimrock Road near Cartner Road in Iredell County.

Troopers said a moped was traveling east on Rimrock Road and collided head-on with a westbound 2004 Honda Civic. The driver of the moped, Joey Daniel Mitzel, 33, of Conover, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, a 20-year-old man from Harmony, and two child passengers were not injured, troopers said. No charges have been filed.

The deadly collision remains under investigation.