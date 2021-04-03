WANTED: Murder suspect’s stolen vehicle found in the Mooresville area

MOORESVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A manhunt is underway in the Mooresville area for a homicide suspect wanted in Randolph County, police said on Saturday.

Brian King faces multiple charges including murder.

Officials say they located a vehicle that was stolen by King Saturday morning in Edgemoor Park.

K-9 units, Drones, Mooresville Fire, and local law enforcement are all actively working the case.

King is wanted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office for a homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 9-1-1.