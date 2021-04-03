WANTED: Murder suspect’s stolen vehicle found in the Mooresville area

MOORESVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A manhunt is underway in the Mooresville area for a homicide suspect wanted in Randolph County, police said on Saturday.
Brian King faces multiple charges including murder.
Officials say they located a vehicle that was stolen by King Saturday morning in Edgemoor Park.
K-9 units, Drones, Mooresville Fire, and local law enforcement are all actively working the case.
King is wanted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office for a homicide.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 9-1-1.