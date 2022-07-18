BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted suspect stole a bunch of packages from the porch of a home in Mooresville after they were dropped off by the mail, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 12:30 p.m. last Wednesday to a home on Maddaket Loop in Mooresville.

Investigators discovered a suspect waited for a USPS truck to deliver packages to a home, and then went and stole the packages from the front porch of the home. He then entered the passenger side of a vehicle and fled, according to the deputy’s report.

Detectives said the vehicle was a dark-colored sedan and appeared to be operating with a red pickup truck. The truck was also seen driving in a suspicious manner on White Horse Drive and Ballston Drive.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-878-3180.