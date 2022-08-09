MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An armed robbery suspect who held Mooresville vape shop employees at gunpoint is being sought, Mooresville Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the incident on Sunday at the Hope 1 Tobacco and Vape store at the Rocky River Promenade Shopping Center. Employees told police a man entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the cash register and then fled the scene. The suspect was described as a 5’7″ or 5’8″ white male around 30 years old with blue eyes. He was wearing an Atlanta Braves hat, sunglasses, a facemask, jeans, and a light blue buttoned-up shirt over a white shirt, the police report stated.

Surveillance video showed the suspect appearing to be leaving in a black Ford Explorer. anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-658-9023.