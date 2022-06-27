IREDELL COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pair in Mooresville are facing drug charges following an undercover operation, the Iredell County Sheriff said Monday.

Deputies say they began a drug investigation last Friday on Charlotte Highway in Mooresville. Undercover operatives were able to buy crystal meth directly from the home of 47-year-old Mooresville resident Christine Mays.

A search warrant was executed and Mays along with 33-year-old Taylorsville resident Allen Campbell were arrested. About $2,000 worth of crystal meth and a gun were discovered, according to the deputy’s report.

Both suspects face drug-related charges and Campbell was charged with felony possession of a gun.

Mays has a criminal history that includes failure to stop on a hit-and-run while Campbell’s history includes failure to register as a sex offender.