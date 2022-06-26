MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men are facing charges after a shooting left one person injured in Mooresville early Sunday morning, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

Jaylon Westbrook, 19, was charged with felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anazi Quiller, 18, was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Logan Street and Brookwood Street.

After several calls of people reporting their homes or vehicles had been hit by gunfire, police were dispatched. Upon arrival, police found numerous shell casings scattered in the roadway along Logan Street.

While on the street, MPD got a call that an individual was suffering a gunshot wound at the Piedmont Point Apartments. Investigation revealed that the person suffered those injuries on Logan Street.

That person was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Based on the investigation, police arrested both Westbrook and Quiller.

This is an ongoing investigation.