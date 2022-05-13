MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men have been arrested after unrelated traffic stops in Mooresville netted drugs and guns.

Kenneth Ashonte Agurs



According to Mooresville Police Department, 23-year-old Kenneth Ashonte Agurs of Charlotte was stopped on Monday on Highway 150 due to a traffic violation. Officers searched the car and found 800 pills of oxycodone and a concealed handgun.

Agurs was charged with felony trafficking in opium by transport, felony trafficking in opium by possession, felony maintaining a vehicle to keep or sell a controlled substance, felony possession with intent to distribute a scheduled II controlled substance, misdemeanor carrying a concealed handgun, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor driving with a revoked license. He was booked into Iredell County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.



Ojarrey Jamal Williams

In an unrelated incident, officers stopped a vehicle in which 34-year-old Ojarrey Jamal Williams of Kannapolis was a passenger on Tuesday along Williamson Road for a seatbelt violation. Officers searched the vehicle and found a backpack filled with 310 grams of marijuana in multiple bags, and a set of scales. A Skorpion VZ61 semi-automatic short-barreled 7.65 mm rifle was found under the passenger seat.

Williams, a convicted felon, claimed the items were his and was charged with felony possession of a weapon mass destruction, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into Iredell County Detention Center under $35,000 bond.

Williams reportedly has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for selling cocaine, common law robbery, assault on law enforcement with injury, breaking and entering, and habitual assault. Williams was out on bond for felony charges of breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and misdemeanor assault on a female in Mecklenburg County at the time of his arrest.