Today marks one year since Officer Sheldon was killed in the line of duty

MOORESVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Flags have been placed outside of Mooresville Town Hall in the lawn to honor fallen Officer Jordan Sheldon.

It was on this day, May 4, a year ago that the Mooresville police officer was shot and later died in the line of duty.

This is a loss that has truly been felt in the community. Sheldon had been with the force for six years and was a K-9 handler. While conducting a traffic stop he was shot and later died.

Sheldon’s badge number was 123. To honor him, 123 flags have been placed in the town hall lawn.

On Monday morning, members with the Mooresville Fire Department did a workout near the flag memorial, doing 123 reps in Sheldon’s memory.

Town leaders are encouraging people to visit the memorial throughout the week and to practice social distancing when doing so.