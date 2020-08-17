Teenager goes missing in Mooresville

Mooresville police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Selena Cawley was last seen last Wednesday around 4 p.m. in the backyard of her home in the Morrison Plantation subdivision. Cawley is believed to have left on foot in an unknown direction.

She is described as approximately five feet tall weighing between 100 and 120 pounds. She has shoulder length hair that is long, black, and curly. Cawley was last seen wearing an off-white short sleeve shirt, cut off blue jean shorts, and purple and black Birkenstock sandals.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911 or 704-664-3311.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android