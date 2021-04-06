Suspect who fired shots after fight with girlfriend’s dad arrested, police say

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man who fired a gun following a dispute with his girlfriend’s father has been arrested, local officials said on Tuesday.

Officials responded to calls regarding gunshots on Monday at 1272 Shearers Road in Mooresville.

An initial investigation revealed Mooresville resident William Martin, 32, fired a gun into a vehicle and that the victims involved in the incident managed to get away. A short time later Martin was located at the home and was taken into custody after admitting to the shooting.

Martin said the shooting was the result of an altercation between him and the father of his girlfriend.

Detectives later discovered multiple gunshots in the vehicle and stated in the police report that the vehicle was struck while it was attempting to leave the residence. No injuries were reported.

Several guns and drugs were seized during a search of the home. Rogers and Martin both lived at the home.

Rogers faces multiple charges including felony drug possession with intent to sell. Martin also faces multiple charges including felony drug possession and assault with a deadly weapon.