Student charged with bringing Airsoft gun to Mooresville school following road rage incident

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old Lake Norman High School student has been charged with misdemeanor possession of a weapon on school property after an Airsoft gun was found in his vehicle following a road rage incident.

According to Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received around 8:10 a.m. Thursday about a silver Toyota truck occupied by two young males on Highway 150 near Mooresville, and one of the males in the truck was waving a gun at a driver. The 911 caller further advised that the truck appeared to be traveling toward Lake Norman High School.

A school resource officer at the high school was immediately notified and located the truck a short time later. He conducted a traffic stop on the truck and identified Ethan Van Goodman and other male juvenile in the passenger seat of the truck.

The investigation uncovered that a road rage incident did occur between the 911 caller and Van Goodman’s truck on Highway 150. During the incident, Van Goodman displayed a firearm to the other driver. The firearm was determined to be an Airsoft pistol which resembled an actual gun.

Van Goodman was taken into custody. Lake Norman High School administrators are also planning disciplinary action in accordance with their policies.