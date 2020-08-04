Police say ‘suicidal’ Mooresville man pulled gun on them

“It’s very much a shock. We were getting to know them.”

Christina Darnell says her neighbors at this house on Heritage Place in Mooresville are kind, especially the father of the family, Christopher Craven. She couldn’t believe it when she heard gunshots coming from the house Sunday night.

Christina says her husband ran outside and saw police standing over her neighbor.

“The police officer was over him with a gun and said to stay down and get back and then more police started coming.”

Mooresville police say around 9-9:30 p.m. Sunday nightthey were called to a home on Heritage Place for a domestic incident and an assault.

Police say a man threatened suicide and the caller said he may be armed.

Mooresville police say Christopher Craven had a gun and was in front of the house when they got there.

Investigators say uniformed police identified themselves and told Craven to show his hands.

Police say Craven then reached for the gun from his waist and pulled it out and two officers fired towards Craven.

He was killed.

“I will say it’s really scary because we moved to this neighborhood because it’s such a quiet quaint area so it’s such a shock.”

Melissa Coffey lives across the street and also heard gunshots. She says her children know the family’s children.

“My kids have played with them since day 1 when we moved here so we’ve watched them grow up, they’ve watched our kids grow up so it’s a little heartbreaking.”