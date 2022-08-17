MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A PE teacher from Mooresville has decided to hang his whistle and pull out his passport.

On Aug. 29, Doug Deffenbaugh, or “Coach D,” will embark on an eight-month educational journey worldwide.

His goal: learn how people around the world play.

As a former school gym teacher and the owner of a sports camp, Coach D has devoted his life to moving around and having fun. He recently retired from teaching and has two daughters in college; he’s decided to sell his home and take his show on the road. His eight-month journey will take him to six continents, 34 countries, and 60 schools.

He says he hopes to do it all out of one backpack.

“I want to go and learn as many new games as I can. Teach me a game I’ve never played before,” said Coach D.

But his work won’t stop when his travels do. Deffenbaugh plans to capture his entire trip on his GoPro and make a documentary about what he’s learned about how culture influences play. He also hopes to write a book compiling all the new and unique games he learns.

What’s more, he’s never even been out of the country.

“Everything that you think about wanting to do, I just rolled it all up into one and said hey, I’m going to go for it,” said Coach D.

There are lots about the trip he doesn’t know; he’s leaving it up to his spontaneity.

“The world is so different, but within those differences, I think we’re a lot alike,” said Deffenbaugh. “I’m just going to follow the fun.”

Coach D has a website where you can learn more about his journey, suggest adventures, connect him with families to stay with, and donate to his travels.

He also has a YouTube channel where you can follow along with his adventure.