Mooresville teen stole guns, ammunition, jewelry, cash, police say

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A teenager stole guns, ammunition, cash, and jewelry from a residence while they were away on vacation, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a break-in on Friday, September 10, on Robinson Road off Highway 150 in Mooresville. A victim told authorities that while they were out of town, jewelry, guns, and cash had been stolen from someone who they believed to be familiar with the residence.

An initial investigation identified a 17-year-old boy as a suspect, who was contacted and a search of his property was conducted. All of the evidence including ammunition and about $10,000 in cash was discovered and the boy was arrested.

He faces multiple charges including breaking and entering and felony larceny.