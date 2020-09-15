Mooresville specialized physical therapy center closes abruptly, leaving clients with nowhere to go

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A physical therapy center in Mooresville suddenly shutting its doors, leaving many without the care they desperately need.

The news came as a surprise to many of the clients. An employee tells FOX 46 that one of the clients travels all the way from Virginia because there isn’t another specialized gym like it in the southeast.

Roman Zavala is on a mission to walk again. He suffered a spinal cord injury on the job in January and can’t use his legs.

He was a client at Race to Walk, the gym with specialized physical therapy equipment and trainers in Mooresville.

“He likes it because it gives him a chance to rehabilitate his legs and help him to walk again,” a translator for Zavala told FOX 46.

But now, Zavala and dozens of other clients will have to find another place to go. Tuesday was the last day of operation at race to walk.

The owner sent an email to clients saying he’s shutting down for a number of reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic and not having enough staff members.

“He said that the service they provided him are well and he doesn’t understand why they’re closing but they helped him a lot and he wishes he could stay.”

Zavala caregivers saying race to walk offered him services he can’t get anywhere else.

“It’s going to be difficult for him and other patients to get that kind of help especially for those that don’t have any therapy. There’s a lot of people who live at home and are looking for places to go.”

Zavala has made great strides at the gym, including standing with assistance, so this is a big set back for him.

“It gave him a lot more hope that he can be more independent and without that he’s worried, he’s still very independent but just wondering what’s going to be next for him.”

