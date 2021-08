MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One man is dead after a shooting late Wednesday night in Mooresville, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting on Spencer Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

A man was pronounced dead.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

More information is expected to be released by Mooresville Police when it is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.