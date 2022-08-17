MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mooresville police officer is in the hospital following a three-vehicle collision, the Mooresville Police Department said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the accident on Tuesday on Charlotte Highway. A three-vehicle accident was observed, and the accident included a Mooresville police officer, according to the police report.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Atrium Main to be treated. None of the other individuals involved in the wreck were injured, officers said.

It is unclear at this time what led to the accident and this remains an active investigation.