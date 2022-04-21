MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mooresville man is training for the trip of a lifetime, not by boat or plane, but by paddleboard.

On June 26, Gabe Barajas will paddle from Bimini, The Bahamas to Lake Worth, Florida. It’s an 80-mile journey to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis. He’ll be paddling against the gulf stream.

“I get out [on Lake Norman] at three o’clock [in the morning] to give myself plenty of time to do what I need to do on the water, get time on the board. And then I go to the gym and try to get some resistance training in and cardio on top of all that before I have to go to work a full-time job,” said Barajas about his training regimen.

Aside from training for the race, Barajas says spending time on the water is how he likes to clear his mind.

“Mother nature has a way of being my own therapist. It lets my mind just wander and think about a lot of things,” he said.

Barajas says his goal is to finish all 80 miles in less than 16 hours. Support boats will follow alongside him throughout his journey to help with navigation and nutrition. He’ll be paddling alongside more than 100 other people from across the country in a race known as The Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis through a charity organization called Piper’s Angels.

“I just felt compelled from one father to another to help somebody else out,” said Barajas. “It’s definitely a mental grind, but I was a marine and I’m kind of used to having that mental toughness.”

In his training, Barajas has paddled the length of Lake Norman from Statesville to Huntersville. That’s about 30 miles. But he says his journey in June it will be much different, as he’ll be paddling in the ocean where the water is not still.

“To me, it’s not about the race. It’s about the journey and who you meet along the way,” he said.

On Saturday April 23, Barajas is fundraising for Cystic Fibrosis at Davidson Provision Co. from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Farmer’s Market and Davidson Art Crawl will be going on at the same time.

If you want to follow along with his journey, Barajas encourages you to follow along his Facebook page where he posts updates about his training, or donate to his fundraising page.