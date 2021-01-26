30-year-old Mooresville man charged with secret peeping

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 30-year-old man from Mooresville who is accused of putting a camera in a bathroom is facing charges, officials said on Tuesday.

An investigation began after a report was filed on January 13. The report stated Mooresville resident Andrew Vanwert, 30, had put a camera in a bathroom in his own home.

Eveidence was collected and warrant were issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody last Friday.

Vanwert faces multiple charges including secret peeping, stolen firearm, and drug possession. He has a criminal history including drugs, underage possession of beer, and several driving-related charges.