Mooresville man charged with garage burglaries

A Mooresville man who broke into a bunch of garages is in hot water.

Officers responded to calls regarding a theft June 13 on Paseo Street in Mooresville. Multiple garages were broken into and a number of unspecified items were stolen. Detectives were able to identify local resident Timothy West, 29, as the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest.

West was taken into custody and is being held on $25,000 bond.

He has a criminal history including drug possession and driving with a revoked license.

