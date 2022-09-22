MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New safety protocols will be in place when Mooresville High School hosts its next home football game Friday night, the school district announced Wednesday.

District officials said they are making changes to protocols for home games at Coach Popp Stadium to “create a better and safer atmosphere for our fans.”

The following protocols will be in effect starting Friday, September 23:

All elementary, intermediate, and middle school students WILL NOT be allowed entrance to a home football game without a supervising adult. Students must be supervised throughout the game.

If any elementary, intermediate, or middle school student is unsupervised at the game, they are subject to removal from the game. The student’s parent/guardian will be contacted to come pick them up.

No bags will be allowed except medical and diaper bags, as well as clear stadium bags. Medical, diaper bags, and clear stadium bags will be subject to search.

Walk through metal detectors will now be utilized. If the detector goes off during your pass-through, we ask for your cooperation as we investigate what triggered the detector.

If possible, we encourage our patrons to utilize the online ticketing system and download their ticket in advance. This will assist with getting people through the gates in a more timely manner. Downloading your ticket in advance will prevent issues with connectivity and accessing your ticket online.

For safety reasons, standing outside of the fence to watch the game is prohibited.

“We regret that these protocols need to be put in place, and ask for your understanding,” a message from the Mooresville Grades School District said.

Mooresville High is one of several Charlotte area schools that was forced to evacuate this week due to threats.

Authorities said the school received an automated message conveying a bomb threat on Tuesday. No evidence of an explosive device was found.

School administrators elected for virtual learning on Wednesday.