Mooresville elementary students return to class with an optional mask policy

MOORESVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Students inside Parkview Elementary School arrived this morning for their first day of school.

They woke up this morning put on their school clothes, fixed their hair, and grabbed their bookbags

This morning they had one less thing they had to worry about.. their mask.

The Mooresville Graded School District voted on July 25 to allow the parents and the students to decide whether they’d wear a mask.

However, board members can reconsider that plan in the future.

Masks are strongly encouraged in the classroom but they’re only required on the school buses.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommends all individuals in a K-12 setting should wear face coverings indoors.

North Carolina has over 1 million COVID cases..

There have been 222 new cases in the last 2 weeks.

The CDC also recommends universal masking in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Amy says she won’t make her 3-year-old son Michael because of his age but she supports the district’s decision of parent’s choice.

“I mean if the kids need to wear them, then they should wear them. If it’s not that big of a deal, then don’t make ’em wear ’em. Just don’t make ’em go back home cause that’s not fair to all these kids,” says Amy.

NCDHHS says students who are close contacts with someone who tested positive in a school setting are not required to quarantine if students were appropriately masked during the exposure in school.