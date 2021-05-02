Teen injured in Mooresville Dragstrip shooting

MOORESVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A teen is recovering from gunshot wounds to the chest following an altercation at the Mooresville Dragstrip late Saturday night, local officials confirmed on Sunday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a shooting at a dragstrip at 1255 Wilkinson Road in Mooresville.

Mooresville resident Caleb Allison, 19, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and he was transported to Northeast Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators said Allison “provided minimal information and was generally uncooperative with Investigators.”

Detectives learned about an altercation involving several people and multiple interviews were conducted.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, CSI and EMS as well as Atwell Fire were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention at this time of an arrest.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 866-639-5245.