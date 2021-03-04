Mooresville coffee shops to donate proceeds to fallen officer’s K-9 foundation

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clutch Coffee Bar will donate 100 percent of its proceeds Thursday from its two Mooresville locations to a K-9 foundation in honor of fallen Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon.

K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon, 32, was tragically shot and killed during a routine traffic stop in May 2019.

The Mooresville officer was shot after 10 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, on West Plaza Drive. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The suspect, Michael Aldana, 28, ran away from the scene and was later found in a nearby apartment dead from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.

A family member told FOX 46 that he was dedicated to his work and loved being a K-9 officer.

“Thursday, March 4th is Officer Sheldon‘s birthday. To our Mooresville customers and community, you know how passionate Clutch Coffee Bar is about honoring Officer Sheldon‘s life and keeping his memory alive,” a post from Clutch Coffee Bar said.

Sheldon served as an officer with the Mooresville Police Department for six years. He was a K9 officer, partnered with police dog Ramón.

