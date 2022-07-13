MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An animal rescue center in Mooresville is being forced to close its doors over a lack of funding, members said Wednesday.

“We have been hit harder than ever with intake requests and medical cases,” Piedmont Animal Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Leaders cited a major uptick in animal surrenders and a drastic decrease in adoptions over the summer months due to vacations. The center also cited economic uncertainty as a reason for donations being down at the moment.

“These are unprecedented times that we are in and animal rescues across the country are struggling to stay open.”

The non-profit rescue center says the closure is temporary and is closed until further notice.

Donations can be made on the rescue center’s website.