Machete-wielding man from Mooresville tried to ram patrol car, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Mooresville man was taken to the hospital Friday night after ramming a patrol car and swinging a machete at deputies in Graham, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

ACSO deputies were told about a wanted vehicle involved in a hit and run in Chapel Hill that happened around 9:15 p.m.

The vehicle had been previously fired at by a UNC police officer. Deputies were advised by communications that the suspect was armed and dangerous.

Around 10:07 p.m., deputies found the suspect vehicle in the 400 block of East Harden Street in Graham. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop and tried to flee.

Around 10:12 p.m., the vehicle as stopped near the intersection of Graham Hopedale Road and River Street in Graham.

During the pursuit, the driver rammed a Deputy’s patrol car.

As Deputies approached the vehicle, the driver lunged through the driver side window swinging a machete at them, the release says.

Two Deputies fired at the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Benjamin Michael Morley, 39, of Mooresville, was removed from the vehicle.

Deputies found that Morley had a grazed wound on his lower left leg. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

He as charged with three counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and one count of felony flee/elude arrest.

Following protocol, the deputies are on administrative leave following an investigation of the incident by the State Bureau of Investigation.