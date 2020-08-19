Lake Norman Elementary reports COVID-19 case, will remain open

A Lake Norman elementary school in the Mooresville area has reported an ‘individual’ with a confirmed case of the coronavirus, the Iredell County Health Department announced on Wednesday.

They did not clarify whether it was a student, teacher, or someone else.

The case was reported at Lake Norman Elementary in Mooresville, which says it has notified all families and staff members. The school says no student or adult has been deemed in ‘close contact’ with the individual and school will continue as scheduled on Thursday.

“Temperatures of every individual who enters the building are taken daily,” the school said in a release.

Iredell-Statesville Schools says the school received a deep cleaning on Wednesday.

Iredell County schools returned to partial in-room instruction on Monday.

