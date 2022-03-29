MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Some history is written down; some is shared by word of mouth.

But one important piece of Mooresville history is found at the end of a dead-end road.

“No one knew,” said Juliette Hutcherson. “No one knew.”

Tucked in between the trees off of School Street are old headstones. There, several African American graves lay, dating back to the late 1800s.

“Everyone has a history and the Black community seems to get lost in the shuffle,” said Hutcherson.

Hutcherson lives in the senior apartments right next to the old cemetery. While many don’t know it’s there, officials with the City of Mooresville do.

“I would say the general public did not know that they existed, prior to a couple of weeks ago,” said Danny Wilson, the Planning and Community Development Director with the town of Mooresville.

For the last two years, Wilson and other city officials have been working to designate three historic African American cemeteries as local landmarks. The three cemeteries are all connected off of W. Statesville Avenue and Ashe Street.

“Historically, (African American cemeteries) were not remembered,” said Wilson. “That was the point of making them a local landmark, to make sure they’re remembered.”

Wilson said one of the cemeteries is still a working cemetery, explaining it looks like what most are used to — straight lines and rows of graves. However, the other two cemeteries have headstones bunched together and put in between trees. It’s not because they’ve been neglected, but rather that’s how those two historic African American cemeteries were designed.

“If you don’t preserve your history, once it’s gone it’s gone,” said Wilson.

But it’s not just cemeteries they’re saving.

The City of Mooresville is in the middle of another major project to showcase its history. They’re repainting the old “ghost signs” on the buildings on Main street. Wilson says they’re replicating what was on the buildings when the town was founded.

“To make cities work, you have to combine all of it,” said Hutcherson.

For Hutcherson, it’s all-important.

“It’s history, you want to see where you’ve come from. At least I do- I’m a history buff, I love it!” laughed Hutcherson.

History that’s worth sharing and saving.

There aren’t any historical markers up yet, but Wilson said they plan on adding them.