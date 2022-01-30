Former K9 of fallen Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon dies

MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The K9 of fallen Mooresville officer Jordan Sheldon has sadly died, a charity organization for K9’s announced this weekend.

The retired K9, Loki, worked with the police department from 2012 to 2017 and was assigned to Officer Sheldon in 2015. When Sheldon was tragically killed in the line of duty, his family brought Loki and Jordan’s personal dog, Rampage, to their childhood home.

Looking lived out his days surrounded by family and soaking up the sunshine on his front porch with his favorite toys and treats, according to the charity’s Facebook page.