Crystal meth, Hydrocodone found in Mooresville woman’s car, police say

An Iredell County woman who was caught with drugs inside her car was taken into custody last week, local officials say.

Officers pulled over a car being driven by Mooresville resident Kimberly Garrison, 50, last Thursday on Oak Ridge Farm Highway. Garrison consented to a search, drugs were found, and she was arrested. 14 grams of crystal meth, 30 units of hydrocodone, and paraphernalia.

Iredell Sheriff

Garrison faces multiple charges including intent to sell and driving with a revoked license.

She has a criminal history that includes a DWI, and drugs possession.

