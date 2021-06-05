Community debuts Officer Sheldon memorial dog park in Mooresville

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In Mooresville, Officer Jordan H. Sheldon’s Dog Park opened to the public in memory of the fallen hero. Officer Sheldon was killed in the line of duty on May 4th and his death has been felt by the community ever since.

The loss of Sheldon was also felt by man’s best friend.

“I can’t think of a better way to honor Officer Sheldon than by creating a dog park in his name,” said Mayor Miles Atkins.

It’s the easiest way to pay tribute to an officer who loved his K-9 and was committed to the job every step of the way.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Officer Jordan H. Sheldon was killed in the line of duty on May 4th and now the community has a permanent way to honor him.

“Our community was ripped apart. The wound from this tragic event, our community came together and it was tremendous pain. Today, we carry that with us.”

The park will not only serve as a memorial for Officer Sheldon, but it has a K-9 agility course, artwork, and other signage for people to enjoy. One woman says it’s the perfect place to walk her dog and socialize.

“It’s beautiful, it really is” says Jill Roudebush. “I remember this area when it was all trees and it’s a perfect spot. It’s shady for the people and shady for the dogs.”

Mayor Atkins read a note from the Sheldon family to the community and the Mooresville police chief said the dog park serves as a light within the department.

“We’re not in good times right now,” said Chief Campurciani. “Things like this go a long way for the morale of the department and Jordan’s family.”

Sponsors of the dog park contributed $175,000 to bring the vision to life.