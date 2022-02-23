IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man is being sought after his wife was found shot to death near a home in Mooresville, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots Saturday at a home on Rocky River Road near Mooresville.

34-year-old Lailani Givens was found inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. An initial investigation identified 30-year-old Charlotte resident Arthur Givens V as a person of interest and this is being labeled a homicide investigation.

Mr. Givens, who the sheriff confirmed with QCN is the husband of the woman who was shot and killed, is being sought for questioning. Photos were captured of him Saturday morning around 3 a.m. at a gas station wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweatpants.

The suspect previously had warrants out for his arrest for strangulation and assault on a female.

CSI, Homicide detectives, the US Marshal’s Office, and the sheriff’s office are among the departments that are involved in the search.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-878-3180.