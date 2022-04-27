MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was arrested after a car chase in Mooresville Wednesday, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

Cheryl Richardson, 54, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, driving while impaired, resisting and delaying an officer, possession of marijuana, and was placed under a $50,000 secured bond for her actions during the pursuit.

Police say they received an alert around 1:30 p.m. that a vehicle traveling in the Highway 150 area near I-77 was registered to a female wanted on outstanding warrants for several felony charges.

Officers located the vehicle and matched the vehicle’s driver to that of the wanted female.

At this point, officers attempted a traffic stop; however, the driver (Richardson), drove off onto Highway 150 and soon Highway 115 northbound, trying to evade officers.

The chase had officially begun and it neared the city limits of Troutman.

That’s when Richardson pulled to the side of the road, collided with an MPD patrol vehicle, and was taken into custody. There, she was officially verified as the person with multiple outstanding warrants.

Additionally, Richardson was served with the outstanding warrants charging her with felony larceny, two counts of a misdemeanor, and received an additional $25,000 secured bond.