Annual go-kart charity race brings together motorsports’ best, raises more than $5k for foster kids

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The only event that brings motorsports professionals together from every form of racing continues to raise thousands of dollars for an Iredell County charity.

Every year drivers let loose at GoPro Motorplex, as they are placed in what are supposed to be equally prepared go-karts.



The event is called the Off Axis 500 and is organized by Greg Stumpff, owner of Off Axis Paints. Stumpff is recognized as one of the top artists in the sport and is responsible for painting hundreds of helmets for drivers from Supercross, sports cars, NASCAR and even Monster Trucks.



The go-karts that are raced aren’t your kid karts, but you could say the drivers behind the wheel are kids at heart.

“It’s not like your run of the mill, lets go to the go-kart track and have fun with your friends, it gets pretty serious out here,” said Stumpff.

Bumping and banging are expected because we are talking about motorsports professionals, after all.

“The first thing I would like to say is on the backstretch is about as fast as we go in a Monster Truck,” said driver, Morgan Kane.

Kane normally competes in a 12,000-pound truck. The go-karts at GoPro Motorplex weigh about 165 pounds.



Kane was joined on track by some talented, championship-caliber drivers, including the 2020 NASCAR Truck Series Champion Sheldon Creed.



Although Creed drives a much smaller truck, the go-kart has no similarities to anything he has been behind the wheel before.

“Absolutely not. Not at all, but it doesn’t matter,” said Creed.

What matters in the Off Axis 500 isn’t crossing the line first, but raising thousands of dollars.

“That’s the reason I came out here. That was the hook. I wanted to make sure we are giving back to the public. Everybody that pours all the money into supporting us as racers,” said Kane.

The money raised with each lap will buy Christmas gifts for foster kids at the Barium Springs Home for Children as part of the Mission Christmas program.

It was only fitting that on the summer evening of the race, the weather outside was frightful.

“It started raining and I said wow I really wish it wasn’t raining because I am soaked,” said Creed.

The conditions didn’t deter about 100 drivers from competing. An incredible turnout from the humble beginnings of the race 8 years ago.

“It just started out as me and a couple of friends who said at the end of the year lets go race some go-karts and have a good time,” said Stumpff.

The fun this year raised more than $5,000 and allowed the professional drivers to step out of their comfort zone.

“It’s somewhere where these drivers normally wouldn’t meet. It’s a cool event just for these guys to hang out and talk racing because it’s not something they would normally do,” said Stumpff.



ARCA Series driver Nick Sanchez came home with the win for the 3rd time. He was awarded a trophy that was made by NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie.



As for the money raised, gifts will be purchased later this year and delivered to the children at Barium Springs. Organizers usually find ways to stretch every dollar and can easily arrive with at least two vans full of gifts.