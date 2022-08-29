MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief pursuit ensued before the suspects stopped and fled on foot, according to the police report. They were all arrested after an approximate five-hour search.

Three Charlotte men, 21-year-old Altoninal Jackson, 25-year-old Chaunquarius Robinson, and 19-year-old Ke-Andre Moore all face multiple charges including resisting and breaking and entering.

Statesville PD, Mooresville Fire and Rescue, NC Highway Patrol, and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were among the departments that were involved in the case.