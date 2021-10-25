1 killed, another critically injured in head-on crash on NC 150 in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a head-on crash in Mooresville Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 23 on NC 150 at Pinnacle Lane.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck was reportedly traveling east when its driver, 24-year-old Kian Both, attempted to turn left onto Pinnacle Lane.

Troopers said Both failed to yield the right of way and collided head-on with a Kia Soul.

The driver of the Kia, 68-year-old Steve Huffman of Claremont, died from his injuries on scene. The car’s passenger, 70-year-old Brenda Huffman, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

Another vehicle rear-ended the pickup truck after the initial crash, troopers said. That driver was not injured.

Highway Patrol said charges are still pending the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office.