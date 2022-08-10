MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A road project in Mooresville that’s faced delay after delay has finally gotten some new life.

Every day, there’s a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115.

“It’s getting worse. It’s not getting any better. You have to leave 30 minutes early, or sometimes 45 minutes early, to get where you’re going,” said Mooresville resident Brian Quick.

The Town of Mooresville started to address the issue about ten years ago. Finally, in 2019, they awarded the project for around $1.4 million, which would build out left turn lanes at all four intersection stops.

But addressing the traffic problem turned out to be a problem in itself.

The town says after starting the work, the contractor asked to be released from his contract and ultimately defaulted. The construction was only partially completed and has been sitting that way for the last year and a half.

“The contractor kind of got into the job and ended up running into some issues. They didn’t feel like they would be able to do the work,” said Mooresville Engineering Services Director Jonathan Young. “I understand people’s frustrations. I get it. I totally do. I have to drive through the intersection as well.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

With inflation, the town just rebid the job to a new contractor for $2.6 million, about a $1.2 million increase from the go-around.

They had already paid about $150,000 to the first contractor and design team. They’re trying to recoup some of that money through litigation.

“I would love to have already had this project completed. It would be great for it to be done. Due to some unforeseen circumstances, this is where we are,” said Young.

Michael Shellhorn lives at the intersection. He’s had a front-row seat to the mess for about two years. He says getting in and out of his driveway is a significant production.

“You just kind of have to wait and bide your time. I pop a U-turn every day to get back into my driveway because turning left coming down this road is impossible,” said Shellhorn.

The town says the roadwork should restart in September and will take about 400 days to complete. That would put the completion date around November 2023.

Until then, the thousands driving that road every day will just need patience.

“It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” said Quick.