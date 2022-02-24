IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newest member of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has arrived.

Rip, the 15-month-old English Labrador Retriever will accompany Deputy Chris Atwood in his third year as a School Resource Officer.

Named after the first search and rescue dog used in World War II — in 1941, Rip was a stray mixed-breed terrier who was credited with saving the lives of over 100 people.

Sheriff Darren Campbell (left), Deputy Atwood & Rip (middle), and Dr. Jeff James (right).

Courtesy: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office

In a collaborative effort to build relationships between the students and law enforcement — the canine team hopes to make a significant impact in making the school climate a safer place for learning.

Canines have a proven history to provide excellent therapy for children in crisis. Additionally, the canine’s ability to detect illegal drugs or find a missing child will make schools safer.