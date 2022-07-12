IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Wilkesboro man is facing first-degree statutory rape charges against a minor in Iredell County, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit responded to reports filed last Wednesday regarding a juvenile who had been allegedly sexually assaulted, the deputy’s report stated.

37-year-old Wilkesboro resident Rodrigo Castro-Olvera was identified as the suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest.

He was arrested Saturday and is being held on a $1 million secured bond.

Rodrigo-Castro faces multiple charges including first-degree statutory rape of a child.

The suspect has a criminal history that includes driving-related charges.