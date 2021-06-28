Man faces rape and kidnapping charges involving a minor in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A New Jersey man has been arrested following an investigation into sex offenses involving a minor, deputies said on Monday.

Jonathan Trumble, a 39-year-old from New Jersey, faces multiple charges including rape charges, kidnapping, and indecent liberties with a child.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

He is being held on $1 million bond at the Iredell County Detention Center.

Detectives began investigating in March of 2019 after a report was filed about inappropriate messages being sent to a minor from a man in New Jersey.

Detectives reached out to agents in New Jersey and ultimately charges were filed against Trumble. Last month new evidence surfaced and warrants were issued for Trumble’s arrest, according to the police report. Some of the evidence revealed that crimes committed by Trumble had occurred in Iredell County.