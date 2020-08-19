Lack of internet access affects some students in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – An Iredell County family is struggling to keep up with the new school year due to poor internet service.

Lawrence and Alexandra Boccard have a kindergartner and third grader at Iredell Charter Academy.

When the family was forced to switch to remote learning at the end of the school year, they knew it would be a challenge because they didn’t have internet connection.

For the past 18 months, Lawrence says he’s been fighting with companies like Spectrum and AT&T to get service. “They want $35,000 dollars to run a line through our house,” Lawrence said about Spectrum. He said there’s no way they can shell out that amount of money, especially with one income.

The family thought they were in the clear when Iredell Charter Academy offered an in-person option, but just says before school started, the academy switched to full remote learning. In almost two weeks, Alexandra says her daughters have only been able to attend one Zoom meeting because of data restrictions on her phone.

“I do email the school and sometimes they’ll get back to me, sometimes they won’t, but they haven’t helped with hot spots… we can’t get internet at our house.”

The Boccard’s did show FOX 46’s Lanaya Lewis a school issued laptop given at the beginning of the year, but they’re still having troubles. On top of not having a hot spot for internet services, the family received the wrong power cord, and they still need a second laptop for their youngest.

“They’ve had absences because they can’t get on to the services… They should have accommodations for everybody, and I don’t believe we’re the only family in the school in this situation.”

Iredell Charter Academy immediately responded to FOX 46’s request about how they’re handling issues with remote learning. They issued this statement:

“As we start off our new year with our Mobile Classroom, we are doing everything we can to get all students up and running remotely. To date, we have distributed at least one laptop to every family and are now on our second round of distribution sending additional laptops home to anyone who has more than one student attending classes online. We currently have seven students who do not have internet access and we are doing everything we can to get them signed up as quickly as possible. This takes more time than any of us like and is frustrating to all of us, but we are in the process of securing the vendor and finalizing all contracts. We hope to have full internet access for all families in need within the next few days.”

– Colleen Reynolds, spokesperson for Iredell Charter Academy.