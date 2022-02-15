K9 Connie (center) with over $650,000 in marijuana uncovered from a traffic stop in Iredell County Monday. Hillel Miller (top left) and Hasaanul Haq (bottom right) from Brooklyn, N.Y. are facing charges.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects from New York have been arrested in Iredell County after a traffic stop uncovered more than $650,000 worth of marijuana.

According to Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Hillel Linn Miller and 29-year-old Hasannul Haq, both of Brooklyn, N.Y. were pulled over in a Ford Expedition on Monday on Interstate 77 southbound at mile marker 61 for a traffic violation.

When speaking to Miller and Haq about the traffic violation, deputies had reason to believe the pair were committing a crime. K9 officer Connie was called to the scene to assist and gave a positive alert to the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.

After a search, investigators uncovered 145 pounds of marijuana in several individually vacuum-sealed bags in a case in the rear cargo area of the SUV. The marijuana seized has an estimated street value of $657,720.

Both Miller and Haq were arrested on scene and are charged with felony trafficking marijuana by transport, felony trafficking marijuana by possession, and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

Miller and Haq are currently housed in Iredell County Detention Center on $200,000 bond each.

This is the second major drug bust uncovered by K9 officer Connie in the past week. On Thursday, Queen City News reported that a Pennsylvania man and a Georgia woman were also arrested for trafficking marijuana on Interstate 77. In that case, K9 Connie uncovered 28 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $127,650.